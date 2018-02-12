U.S. officials: Syrian Kurds capture two British Islamic State militants

Two British Islamic State militants known for their role in the torture and killings of Western hostages were captured by Syrian Kurdish fighters, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The men were the last of a group of four militants known as the “Beatles,” for their English accents, to remain at large.

The two, whose capture was first reported by the New York Times, were identified as Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh.

A separate U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Syrian Democratic Forces had captured the two in eastern Syria in early January.

Read more