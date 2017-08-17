U.S. says joint S.Korea war games not on the negotiating table

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

The United States and South Korea will go ahead with joint military drills next week, the top U.S. military official said on Thursday, resisting pressure from North Korea and its ally China to halt the contentious exercises.

North Korea’s rapid progress in developing nuclear weapons and missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland has fueled a rise in tensions in recent months.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea last week it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States, prompting North Korea to say it was considering plans to fire missiles at the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

Annual military drills involving tens of thousands of U.S. and South Korean troops are due to begin on Monday.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Iraqi Kurdistan Gov't Happy About Expanding Energy Partnership With Russia

Iraqi Kurdistan Gov’t Happy About Expanding Energy Partnership With Russia

World News
Comments
Russia’s Rosatom to build nuclear power plant in China

Russia’s Rosatom to build nuclear power plant in China

World News
Comments

UK Leftist Politician Pens Article On Pakistanis Raping White Girls, Pays Price

World News
Comments

North Korea Missile Landing Zone Threatens Jet Routes Near Japan

World News
Comments

‘Bloodiest 24 hours’ of Philippines Drugs War, as 32 Shot Dead by Duterte’s Police

World News
Comments

Comments