U.S. Sees Spike in Homegrown Terrorist Cases

Cases of homegrown terrorism in the United States spiked in December, marking the first rise in such incidents over a two-month span, according to a new House Homeland Security Committee report.

U.S. authorities arrested four individuals last month on charges of providing material support to the Islamic States, bringing to 150 the total number of cases related to homegrown terrorism since 2013, the committee found in its monthly Terror Threat Snapshot, citing data from the Majority Staff of the Homeland Security Committee.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Texas), who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, said despite the collapse of ISIS’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria, the group maintains the capability to conduct external operations and remains a “severe threat” to the United States and its western allies.

“Given the loss of its safe havens, ISIS has shifted its attention toward cyberspace to recruit, radicalize, and provide guidance and instructions for carrying out attacks,” McCaul said in a statement. “In this new year, we must continue to work with our allies across the globe to crush ISIS fighters wherever they may be and defeat ISIS in cyberspace.”

