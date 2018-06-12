U.S. shows new de facto embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions

The United States unveiled a new $256 million representative office in Taiwan’s capital on Tuesday, a de facto embassy that underscores Washington’s strategic ties with the democratic, self-ruled island as it faces escalating tensions with China.

Washington cut diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979 but remains the island’s strongest ally and sole foreign arms supplier. It opened the American Institute of Taiwan (AIT) to conduct relations between the two sides after severing ties.

In comments certain to rile Beijing, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the new complex was a reaffirmation of both sides commitment to a “vital relationship.”

Read more


Related Articles

London Mayor Protests 'Wikipedia's Gender Page Gap' Amid Crime Surge

London Mayor Protests ‘Wikipedia’s Gender Page Gap’ Amid Crime Surge

World News
Comments
Trump Showed Kim Models of NKorean Beach Condos, Hotels

Trump Showed Kim Models of NKorean Beach Condos, Hotels

World News
Comments

Deranged Media Offers Nothing But NEGATIVE Coverage Of Trump-Kim Summit

World News
Comments

North Korea Sanctions to ‘Remain In Effect’ – Trump

World News
Comments

Germany: Leftist Parliament Members Sabotage Minute’s Silence For Teenage Girl Murdered by Migrant

World News
Comments

Comments