U.S. softens North Korea approach as Pompeo prepares for more nuclear talks

Image Credits: KCNA (Public domain).

The United States appears to have shelved an “all or nothing” approach to North Korean denuclearization as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares to head back to North Korea this week hoping to agree a roadmap for its nuclear disarmament.

Pompeo will spend a day and a half in North Korea on Friday and Saturday on what will be his third trip to the country this year, and his first since an unprecedented summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

It will be Pompeo’s first overnight stop in the country, with which the United States had remained technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice not a peace treaty.

Read more


Related Articles

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Agrees To Fly Trump In A Diaper Blimp During POTUS Visit

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Agrees To Fly Trump In A Diaper Blimp During POTUS Visit

World News
Comments
EU votes to block controversial copyright law that would ban memes

EU votes to block controversial copyright law that would ban memes

World News
Comments

Taiwan Presses U.S. Airlines to Stand Up to Beijing on One China Policy

World News
Comments

Sweden to Hold Emergency Meeting Over ‘Gang Shootings’

World News
Comments

Support for Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats rises ahead of September vote

World News
Comments

Comments