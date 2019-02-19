U.S. Taxpayers Fund Border Walls in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Middle East

Image Credits: Wiki.

American taxpayers are continuing to fund border security measures and border walls in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, and Lebanon with President Trump’s signing of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill.

While the United States-Mexico border received only $1.3 billion for construction of a border wall at the overwhelmed southern border with soaring illegal immigration, foreign countries are getting help from American taxpayers to secure their borders.

The Republican-Democrat spending bill signed by Trump last week provides Pakistan with at least $15 million in U.S. taxpayer money for “border security programs” as well as funding for “cross border stabilization” between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In total, the spending bill provides about $6 billion in American taxpayer money to finance foreign militaries, some of which can be used by Lebanon to “strengthen border security and combat terrorism.”

The spending bill provides about $112.5 million in U.S. taxpayer money for economic support for Egypt, including $10 million for scholarships for Egyptian students. Egypt’s military receives about $1.3 billion in the spending bill, some of which can be for border security programs.

Read more


A viral video exposes a Vans employee as a hateful leftist when he curses at a 14 year old boy for wearing a MAGA hat. Owen Shroyer delivers commentary on the rise of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in America.


Related Articles

"If the Lights Go Out in the West": Huawei Founder Chides America

“If the Lights Go Out in the West”: Huawei Founder Chides America

World News
Comments
“All Options Are Open”: Trump Threatens To Use The U.S. Military To Invade Venezuela

“All Options Are Open”: Trump Threatens To Use The U.S. Military To Invade Venezuela

World News
Comments

Report: Automated “Robo-Debt” Program Related to Over 2000 Deaths

World News
comments

Deep State Targeting Trump Because He Didn’t Take Money From Russia

Newswars Redirect
comments

German Police Lie About Migrant Crime Statistics to “Preserve Peace”

World News
comments

Comments