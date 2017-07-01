U.S. to Arrest Parents, Sponsors Who Hire Smugglers to Bring Children Across Border

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

The Trump administration said Friday it will begin arresting parents and others who hire smugglers to bring children into the U.S., in an effort to break up human-trafficking operations.

The new “surge initiative” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement marks the latest get-tough approach to immigration by the federal government since President Donald Trump took office.

It is also a sharp departure from policies in place under President Barack Obama, during which tens of thousands of young people crossed the border illegally. The children were then placed with sponsors—typically parents, close relatives or family friends—who cared for the minors while their cases moved through the immigration court system.

The government said it plans to arrest the sponsors.

