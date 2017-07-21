U.S. to Ban American Tourist Travel to North Korea

Image Credits: flickr, fljckr.

The United States government is expected to announce a ban on American tourists traveling to North Korea next Thursday, just weeks after U.S. college student Otto Warmbier, who was detained by Pyongyang, died after he returned home in a coma.

Two of the biggest travel companies that bring Western tourists to North Korea said the travel ban will start in late August, 30 days after next week’s announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Koryo Tours and Young Pioneer Tours, both based in China, said the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang contacted them by phone to notify them of the United States’ decision. The Swedish Embassy handles all U.S. diplomatic affairs in North Korea.

If an American citizen violates the ban, it will result in the U.S. invalidating their passport.

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. May Halt Oil Imports From Venezuela

U.S. May Halt Oil Imports From Venezuela

World News
Comments
Poll: Only 6% Of Americans Believe Russia Hoax

Poll: Only 6% Of Americans Believe Russia Hoax

World News
Comments

UPDATE: Toronto Workers Remove $550 Park Stairs Built by Senior after City’s $65K-$150K Estimate

World News
Comments

EU Preparing to Suspend Poland’s Voting Rights, Levy Sanctions

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

European Nations Rebel Against EU ‘Refugee’ Quotas

World News
Comments

Comments