U.S. to Ban American Tourist Travel to North Korea

The United States government is expected to announce a ban on American tourists traveling to North Korea next Thursday, just weeks after U.S. college student Otto Warmbier, who was detained by Pyongyang, died after he returned home in a coma.

Two of the biggest travel companies that bring Western tourists to North Korea said the travel ban will start in late August, 30 days after next week’s announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Koryo Tours and Young Pioneer Tours, both based in China, said the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang contacted them by phone to notify them of the United States’ decision. The Swedish Embassy handles all U.S. diplomatic affairs in North Korea.

If an American citizen violates the ban, it will result in the U.S. invalidating their passport.

