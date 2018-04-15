U.S. To Impose New Sanctions On Russia Over Syrian False Flag Chemical Attack

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced on Sunday the U.S. would impose new sanctions on Russia in the wake of the deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria last week.

“Russia sanctions will be coming down. Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday if he hasn’t already, and they will be going directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to [Bashar] Assad and chemical weapons use,” Haley told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

“So I think everyone is going to be feeling it at this point. I think everyone knows that we sent a strong message, and our hope is that they listen to us,” she said.

The sanctions are designed to hit Russia for its support for the Assad government after last week’s chemical attack on Syrian civilians.

