U.S. to Launch Air Strikes Against Syria Tonight?

The United States could be set to launch air strikes against Syria as soon as tonight, with a Tomahawk missile-armed destroyer already in place.

“The USS Donald Cook, a destroyer armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, has arrived off the coast of Syria, and is being harassed by low-flying Russian fighter jets,” tweeted Jacob Wohl, citing Turkish media reports.

The destroyer is reportedly only 100 kilometers from the Russian naval base in Tartus.

The destroyer is reportedly only 100 kilometers from the Russian naval base in Tartus.

The U.S. Navy denied that the USS Donald Cook is situated off the coast of Syria, but refused to confirm its location or where it was headed next.

The USS Laboon, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer which was previously deployed to Libya after the Benghazi attack, is also in close proximity as is the USS Georgia submarine. The British RAF has also dispatched an aircraft used to refuel fighter jets to the region.

According to Sky News reporter Mark Austin, “The tone of US Ambassador to UN suggests military strikes are a done deal. The problem is where that leads ? So many rival players, and interests. Hugely dangerous moment.”

The tone of US Ambassador to UN suggests military strikes are a done deal. The problem is where that leads ? So many rival players, and interests. Hugely dangerous moment. #Syria — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) April 9, 2018

Earlier today, President Trump said that he would make a decision on how to respond to the chemical weapons attack in Douma on Saturday within 48 hours. Despite there having been no cursory investigation of what happened, the Trump administration has already blamed the Syrian government for the atrocity.

According to the former director of UN weapons inspectors in Syria Åke Sellström, Syria leader Bashar Al-Assad had no motive whatsoever for using chemical weapons.

As we highlight in the video below, there was no strategic necessity for Assad to order a chemical weapons attack since the battle in Douma was almost won anyway.

By launching such an attack, Assad only guaranteed global condemnation along with potential U.S. air strikes.

