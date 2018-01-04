U.S. Withholds Security Aid to Pakistan Over Terrorism Concerns

The U.S. is suspending security assistance to Pakistan as the Trump administration escalates pressure on the government in Islamabad to prevent terrorist groups from finding safe harbor in the country.

The action announced Thursday is in addition to a decision disclosed earlier this week in which the National Security Council said the U.S. will continue to withhold $255 million in military aid to Pakistan as the White House reviews that nation’s “level of cooperation” in fighting terrorism.

“This is something that should not come as a surprise to Pakistan,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters Thursday. “They aren’t taking the steps that they need to take to fight terrorism.”

