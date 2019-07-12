U.S. Women's Soccer Star Snubbed For Being Openly Christian?

Speculation is building about whether a U.S. Women’s soccer star dubbed one of the best players in the country was snubbed for selection by the team because of her openly Christian beliefs.

Jaelene Hinkle, who plays for North Carolina Courage, is widely considered to be one of the best female players in the country, having been described as “the finest left-back in the NWSL,” but was not selected for the World Cup squad.

“Many have wondered if the snub had anything to do with the player’s refusal to promote the LGBT lifestyle, reportedly on Christian moral grounds,” reports Sputnik.

Coach Jill Ellis claimed that the decision to leave out Hinkle was ‘solely based on soccer’, but this explanation was greeted with “widespread scepticism,” according to the Washington Times.

Many believe that Hinkle was frozen out because she spoke out against the US Supreme Court’s ruling that legalized same-sex marriage and in 2017 refused to play in a match where the US team wore special rainbow-themed team jerseys for two international friendlies celebrating Gay Pride Month.

“I’m essentially giving up the one dream little girls dream about their entire life. It was very disappointing. If I never get another national team call-up again then that’s just a part of [God’s] plan, and that’s OK,” said Hinkle.

Following the team’s World Cup win, attention has centered around purple haired captain Megan Rapinoe, who has made a series of anti-Trump statements, refused to sign the national anthem and refused to visit the White House.

She was also involved in an incident where the US flag was dropped on the ground as she celebrated.

@ALLIE_LONG I understand the excitement of the moment, but please NEVER disrespect the 🇺🇸 flag by dropping it on the ground! pic.twitter.com/OdPJqAP6r4 — Poetic Spaniard (@PoeticSpaniard) July 7, 2019

Rapinoe has also mentioned the fact that the team contains numerous lesbian players on many occasions.

As we highlighted yesterday, Rapinoe was caught on camera engaging in a narcissistic rant asserting, “I deserve this!” as the balanced the World Cup trophy on her knee.

Megan Rapinoe standing on a parade float in Manhattan with a bottle of Veuve in one hand and the World Cup trophy in the other shouting “I DESERVE THIS.” There will never be a bigger mood. pic.twitter.com/GjHMjGkgsS — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 10, 2019

Rapinoe has also been promoted by the media as a mouthpiece to argue for equal pay, despite the Women’s World Cup earning $5,869,000,000.00 less in revenue than the men’s World Cup.

The men’s World Cup brought in $6 billion in revenue compared to the Women’s World Cup, which brought in $131 million.

Not to forget that the under-15 Dallas Academy boys team beat the professional U.S. women’s soccer team 5-2, so maybe they should be invited to the White House instead.

I agree that the US women’s soccer team should be paid as much as the men after their World Cup victory. But the team that should get paid the most is this bunch of 14-year-old boys. pic.twitter.com/cGkDsLInEc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 9, 2019

