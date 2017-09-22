Uber and Out: Ride-Sharing Service Banned In London

Image Credits: Public Domain Pictures.

Transport for London announced this morning that the company will not be given another private hire operator licence after its current one expires on September 30.

They said Uber in London is “not fit and proper” to hold the licence but the firm said they will appeal the decision and will be able to operate until the process is over.

If they lose the appeal, Londoners will no longer be able to get an Uber – but the decision will be welcomed by black cab drivers who have long campaigned against the private hire company.

