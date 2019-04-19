Uber Announces $1 Billion Investment Into Car Group Weeks Before Going Public

Image Credits: ANGELO MERENDINO/AFP/Getty Images.

Uber has announced a deal for a $1 billion investment in its self-driving vehicle unit, just weeks before its initial public offering.

Toyota and Japanese auto-parts supplier Denso will together invest $667 million, while Softbank’s Vision Fund will invest $333 million. SoftBank is already Uber’s largest shareholder and Toyota invested $500 million last year.

Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The investment values the division, known as the Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), at $7.25 billion and creates a newly formed corporate entity with its own board. Representatives from the investors attended the signing ceremony at Uber’s San Francisco headquarters Thursday morning alongside Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and ATG leader Eric Meyhofer.

Read more


Dr. Nick Begich joins Alex Jones to break down why the globalists, as they consolidate power into the hands of corporate interests worldwide, fear the individual, and why they see any unique ideas and voices as direct threats to their plan to usher in a communist, one-world-government system.


Related Articles

Nearly Half Of Millennials Wouldn't Invest In Stocks Even If They Had The Money

Nearly Half Of Millennials Wouldn’t Invest In Stocks Even If They Had The Money

Economy
Comments
Shopocalypse Now! 5,994 Stores Already Closed In 2019, Blowing Past 2018's Full Year Total

Shopocalypse Now! 5,994 Stores Already Closed In 2019, Blowing Past 2018’s Full Year Total

Economy
Comments

There’s Nothing Wrong with Buying Local — Except When Government Tells You To

Economy
comments

Homeless Surge Hits San Francisco Airport

Economy
comments

US Leaders Ignoring Inflation for Political Reasons

Economy
comments

Comments