Uber Claims Nation 'Bracing for More White Supremacist Demonstrations'
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Popular ride share service Uber claims it is bracing for “more white supremacist demonstrations” and will take steps to ban users who espouse “bigotry, discrimination, and hate” from its app.

In a letter to users, the company called the rally in Charlottesville a “neo-nazi demonstration” that took place in Charlottesville.

Uber is among several tech companies purging so-called white supremacists in the wake of the Charlottesville protest, including Facebook, PayPal, Spotify, Apple and Google who’ve all taken steps to ban “extremist” content.

Many believe the move by tech elites to crack down on hate speech will undoubtedly give rise to a crackdown on dissenting voices and opinions challenging the liberal orthodoxy.

Emergency Travel Advisory Issued For White Americans Traveling To These Cities

Posted by Alex Jones on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Dozens Demonstrate in Detroit against White Supremacy, Christopher Columbus

Dozens Demonstrate in Detroit against White Supremacy, Christopher Columbus

U.S. News
Comments
Man Stabbed after Haircut gets him Mistaken for a Neo-Nazi

Man Stabbed after Haircut gets him Mistaken for a Neo-Nazi

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Guest: ‘You Still Have Actual Nazis’ in the White House

U.S. News
Comments

Boston Free Speech Rally Ends Early After Protesters Get Escorted Out By Police

U.S. News
Comments

Is Google Working with Liberal Groups to Snuff Out Conservative Websites?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments