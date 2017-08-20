Uber Claims Nation 'Bracing for More White Supremacist Demonstrations'

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Popular ride share service Uber claims it is bracing for “more white supremacist demonstrations” and will take steps to ban users who espouse “bigotry, discrimination, and hate” from its app.

In a letter to users, the company called the rally in Charlottesville a “neo-nazi demonstration” that took place in Charlottesville.

Uber is among several tech companies purging so-called white supremacists in the wake of the Charlottesville protest, including Facebook, PayPal, Spotify, Apple and Google who’ve all taken steps to ban “extremist” content.

Many believe the move by tech elites to crack down on hate speech will undoubtedly give rise to a crackdown on dissenting voices and opinions challenging the liberal orthodoxy.

