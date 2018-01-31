Uber exec to testify before Senate on 2016 data breach

A top Uber executive will testify before the Senate next week on the company’s 2016 data breach that exposed the data of 57 million users.

John Flynn, Uber’s chief information security officer, will appear before a Senate Commerce subcommittee on Tuesday. The hearing will focus on the breach and Uber’s reported payoff to the hacker responsible through its “bug bounty” program, which is meant to reward researchers for discovering vulnerabilities in companies’ infrastructures.

“We have worked closely with the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Innovation, & Data Security and look forward to participating in their hearing,” an Uber spokesman said in a statement.

In November of last year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the breach that had taken place before his arrival at the ride-sharing company and the number of people affected by it.

