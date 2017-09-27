Uber is closing down its car-leasing program because it was losing more money than expected

Image Credits: Wiki.

Uber, which under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is trying to pare back its losses, is shuttering its car-leasing program after realizing it was losing 18 times the amount of money per car than it expected to, Recode has confirmed.

The ride-hail company previously expected to lose $500 per car that it leased to drivers who didn’t have good or any credit, as the Wall Street Journal first reported. But managers recently informed executives and the board that the program, called Xchange leasing, was costing Uber around $9,000 per car.

“We have decided to stop operating Xchange Leasing and move towards a less capital-intensive approach,” an Uber spokesperson told Recode.

Read more


Related Articles

More Spending Does Not Drive More Employment

More Spending Does Not Drive More Employment

Economy
Comments
The Number One Solution For Inner City Poverty Revealed

The Number One Solution For Inner City Poverty Revealed

Economy
Comments

Republicans Set to Unveil Sweeping Changes to US Tax Code

Economy
Comments

Toyota investing $374M in US to build hybrid SUV

Economy
Comments

How California Enabled Tesla by Forcing Competitors to Subsidize Losing Business Model

Economy
Comments

Comments