Uber launches new safety features for U.S. riders

Image Credits: Elliott Brown, Flickr.

Uber Technologies Inc[UBER.UL] said on Thursday it unveiled new safety features including an emergency button that will connect U.S. riders directly to 911.

The world’s largest ride-hailing company said a dedicated “safety center” feature will be available on its app that will include information on driver screening processes, insurance protections and community guidelines.

Riders will also be able to designate up to five friends and family members as trusted contacts and share trip details with them during every ride, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a blog post.

