Uber Ripley Program: Company Shut Down Computers To Block Law Enforcement Access

Image Credits: Elliott Brown, Flickr.

In order to deal with its perpetual run-ins with regulators and law enforcement, ride-sharing app Uber developed a program that could remotely shut down all computers in an office in order to thwart police raids, Bloomberg reported .

The program, known internally as Ripley, was put into action at least two dozen times in order to prevent regulators and law enforcement from gaining access to information from the company’s computers—even when a proper warrant was provided.

Uber reportedly trained its employees working in foreign offices to utilize Ripley any time police came knocking at their door.

Read more


Related Articles

Congress Monitoring Trump Admin Investigation into Obama Scheme to Nix Hezbollah Investigation

Congress Monitoring Trump Admin Investigation into Obama Scheme to Nix Hezbollah Investigation

Government
Comments
Trump Joins Governors in Backing Prison Reform

Trump Joins Governors in Backing Prison Reform

Government
Comments

Trump Backs Warrantless NSA Surveillance Bill

Government
Comments

Ex-DEA Agent Says Obama Admin. Lost ‘Gold Opportunity’ to ‘Crush’ Hezbollah

Government
Comments

Trump eyes FISA vote, asking if it was used to ‘so badly’ surveil campaign

Government
Comments

Comments