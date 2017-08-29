Uber to kill feature that tracks users after rides

Uber is ending its controversial practice of tracking riders for up to five minutes after they’ve ended a trip using the app.

A new update of the app, which the company says is expected to be announced Tuesday, will revert back to allowing riders to share “location only” data solely when they are actively using the app, Uber confirmed to The Hill, after it was first reported by Reuters.

The update will initially only be available to iPhone users, but the company says it intends to later include Android phones as well.

The company introduced the tracking feature in November, giving riders either the option to let Uber track them after rides or turn off location services completely, which forced users to manually input pickup locations.

