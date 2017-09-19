Uber's Fleet of Self-driving Cars in Pittsburgh Back on Road after South Side Crash

Uber grounded its fleet of self-driving cars in Pittsburgh for a few hours Monday morning as the company investigated a crash involving one of its vehicles.

Few details regarding Uber’s move to ground its fleet and the company’s decision to put it back on the road are available.

“We concluded our internal investigation into this morning’s incident and have resumed our self-driving testing and passenger operations in Pittsburgh,” an Uber spokesman told the Tribune-Review.

The spokesman said there were no serious injuries and that only Uber employees were in the self-driving SUV at the time of the crash.

