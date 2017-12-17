UBS chairman warns of ‘bitcoin bubble’

Axel Weber, the board chairman of big bank UBS, has warned of a possible Bitcoin currency crash. With increasing numbers of small investors jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, it is time for regulators to intervene, he says.

Bitcoin has surged from $1,000 (CHF9,900) at the start of the year to above $20,000.

The risks are due to a design fault, which leads to huge currency swings in both directions, Weber said in an interview with the NZZ am Sonntagexternal link. “We as a bank have very consciously warned against this product, because we do not consider it valid and sustainable,” said Weber.

As small investors are getting involved, the financial regulator should get involved to ensure that uncontrolled price swings are reined in, he added.

