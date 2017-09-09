UC Berkeley offers counseling to those 'threatened' by Ben Shapiro

In preparation for Ben Shapiro’s speech this month, the University of Berkeley in California is offering counseling for any student who feels threatened by the conservative speaker’s views.

“We are deeply concerned about the impact some speakers may have on individuals’ sense of safety and belonging,” Executive Vice Chancellor Paul Alivisatos said in a campus email.

“No one should be made to feel threatened or harassed simply because of who they are and what they believe.”

That is, unless you’re a Trump supporter, or anybody who doesn’t hold a liberal viewpoint.

Considering Shapiro’s perfectly reasonable and academic conservative views on the Constitution and Bill of Rights, Berkeley’s announcement seems dramatic.

After all, the violence was first perpetuated by Antifa and other leftists when right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak in February.

A group of right-wing activists who showed up to the Berkeley campus last month to hold a “No to Marxism” protest ended up getting viciously beaten by Antifa, with very little interference by the Berkeley police.

“They came with black masks, they carried weapons, they were pounding people down with their fists and their feet,” Berkeley College Republican Ashton Whitty said in a Fox interview.

“I was willing to discuss anything,” Whitty said. “I held up a poster that said ‘let’s just have a conversation.’ I had conversations with many interesting people both Republican and Democrat.”

“And, everything was great until Antifa showed up,” she added.