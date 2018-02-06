UC Berkeley Spent $4 Million on Security for Three Events in One Month

Image Credits: Wiki.

The University of California-Berkeley spent nearly $4 million in a single month in 2017 on security for just three events.

From Aug. 27 to Sept. 27, Berkeley spent $3.9 million on security, in what Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof called an “unprecedented” sum for such costs over that short a period.

The events covered included an on-campus counter-protest to an anti-Marxist rally in the city; Ben Shapiro‘s lecture; and a Milo Yiannopoulos stunt dubbed “Free Speech Week,” that consisted of a 15-minute appearance by the alt-right personality.

Two-thirds of the $4 million was spent on the Yiannopoulous event alone.

