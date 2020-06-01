UFC Champion Jon Jones Confiscates Spray Paint Cans From Antifa Rioters

UFC superstar Jon Jones, current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, was caught on camera taking spray paint cans out of the hands of a pair of black bloc rioters who were likely set to vandalize Jones’ hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jones posted the video of himself confronting the looters on his Instagram page, asking, “Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore?!?”

“Why the fuck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? 🤬🤬 As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse,” Jones declared. “If you really got love for your city (505), protect your shit. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

This isn’t the only example of white antifa types being called out by black Americans who don’t want to see their cities destroyed.

