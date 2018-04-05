UK: 78yo Man Arrested For Murder After Stabbing Armed Burglar to Death In His Home

A 78-year-old pensioner in the United Kingdom was arrested and jailed for stabbing an armed robber to death in his home.

From The Telegraph:

A pensioner has been arrested after a suspected burglar was killed during a violent tussle at his home.

…In a statement Scotland Yard said: “At 00:45hrs on Wednesday, 4 April, police were called by a homeowner to reports of a burglary in progress at an address in South Park Crescent, Hither Green SE6, and a man injured.

“The 78-year-old resident found two males inside the address. A struggle ensued between one of the males and the homeowner. The man, aged 37, sustained a stab wound to the upper body.”

The home owner suffered bruising to his arms and his injuries are not life threatening.

Police arrested him on suspicion of grievous bodily harm before then arresting him on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.