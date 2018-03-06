UK Accused of "Secretive" Arms Deals to Saudi Arabia

Image Credits: Number 10, Flickr.

The number of open licenses for weapons given to Saudi Arabia has increased considerably since Theresa May became Prime Minister, according to government figures analyzed by Sky News.

The country has been leading a coalition of nine Arab countries in airstrikes against Yemeni rebels and their allies since 2015 – and more than 10,000 people are thought to have died.

Between July 2016 and September 2017, 50 open licenses have been issued – compared with the 32 issued in the 15 months before Mrs. May entered Downing Street. This is an increase of 56%.

