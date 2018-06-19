UK Allowed Access to Military Satellite After PM's Threats

Britain could access the European Union’s Galileo satellite navigation system after Brexit but will no longer be able to work on developing the project, the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

Galileo, a rival to the US-owned global positioning service, became a flashpoint in Brexit talks last month after London accused the EU of shutting out British companies from the project.

Britain’s Brexit Secretary David Davis said this month that Britain had been instrumental in developing Galileo’s technology, and blocking it at this stage would delay the project by up to three years and increase the bill by £1billion ($1.2 billion).

