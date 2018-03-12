UK Bans Conservative Journalist For "Racist" Criticism of Islam

UK border authorities banned conservative journalist Lauren Southern from entering the country earlier today ostensibly because Southern had criticized Islam during a previous visit to the United Kingdom.

Southern was detained by border police in Calais while attempting to enter the UK on a bus. Authorities singled her out, confiscated her passport, detained and interrogated her.

The official reason for banning Southern from entering the country was that she was “involved in the distribution of racist material in Luton” and that such activities posed “a threat to the fundamental interests of society and to the public policy of the United Kingdom.”

The “racist material” in question comprised of leaflets which stated “Allah is a gay God”.

We are now LGBT activists. Opened this wonderful stall in Luton. This should go down well ☺️ pic.twitter.com/TEjqqy5pye — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) February 24, 2018

Presumably, the UK has now instituted a kind of reverse Muslim ban where people who question the belief system of Islam (which isn’t a race) are now barred from entry.

Meanwhile, over 400 ISIS jihadists who fought in Syria and Iraq have been allowed back into the UK, with some being given welfare and free housing.

Investigated me under schedule 7 (terrorism act) because of alleged racism. At least they let me identify as Pakistani on my report lol. Still being held by police. pic.twitter.com/LhZFK2d8Jh — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) March 12, 2018

https://twitter.com/Lauren_Southern/status/973124784623112192

Southern’s ban follows the similar treatment of right-wing activists Brittany Pettibone and Martin Sellner, who were detained over the weekend by UK authorities after Sellner tried to enter the country to give a speech on the topic of the threat to free speech at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, London.

Pettibone was told she was denied entry because she planned to interview Tommy Robinson, whom the UK government accuses of inciting “racial hatred” because of his criticism of Islam.

Other conservatives banned from the UK include Geert Wilders, who leads the Netherlands’ second largest political party, and popular American radio host Michael Savage.

The treatment of Sellner, Pettibone and Southern sets a horrifying precedent for free speech and represents an embarrassment to the United Kingdom. Urgent questions need to be asked in Parliament to ascertain why people are being banned from the country for holding conservative political beliefs.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.