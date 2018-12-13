UK Commitment to UN Migration Pact ‘All But Violates’ Govt Immigration Pledge: Think Tank

A leading immigration think tank has said that the United Kingdom’s adoption of the UN’s migration pact “all but violates” the government’s pledge to cut immigration.

On Monday, the UK and 163 other nations committed themselves to the United Nations’ Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration — the first attempt at the “global governance” and institutionalisation of migration.

The UK’s delegate at the UN conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, the Foreign Office’s minister of state Alistair Burt heralded the compact, claiming it “tackles” illegal immigration.

Migration Watch UK fired back at the assertion, saying, “This is the wrong move. The word ‘control’ does not appear in the final text of the Compact.”

“The Government committed, 3 times in election manifestos, to reduce immigration by a lot (a goal supported by 73% of the public according to one poll).

— Migration Watch UK (@MigrationWatch) December 11, 2018

