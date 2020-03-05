UK Commuters Don Bags, Plastic Containers, Gas Masks to Combat Coronavirus

UK commuters are taking extraordinary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to photos shared across social media.

From plastic jugs to bags to full on gas masks, UK residents are leaving nothing to chance as the number of COVID-19 cases grows to 87 as of Thursday.

Check out the following photos taken on commuter trains in London and around the UK exhibiting Britons’ resourcefulness when it comes to keeping healthy.

The makeshift masks come in the wake of panic buys across the globe, with some governments fearing the stockpiling of face masks could leave healthcare workers empty-handed.

On Wednesday, the UK government banned two advertisements for face masks saying they were “misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason.”

Meanwhile, heath authorities in the US and UK have urged to wash hands often as one of the primary means of preventing the outbreak.



