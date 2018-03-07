UK Court Rules To End Toddler’s Life Despite Parents’ Wishes

Image Credits: Pixabay.

A U.K. court upheld an earlier ruling Tuesday ordering a toddler to be taken off life support despite his parents’ desire to continue treating him.

London’s Court of Appeal denied the parents’ request to transfer their son, 21-month-old Alfie Evans, to the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital and upheld a lower court’s ruling that sided with doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool who say that continued treatment is “futile,” according to Crux Now. Evans suffers from an unknown neurological degenerative condition that has reduced him to what the hospital has called a “semi-vegetable state,” but his parents argue that he is still responsive and say they will continue to fight for him to be treated.

“At this moment, Alfie’s not ready so we’re not ready to let go,” Tom Evans, the boy’s father, told BBC.

Tom said that he would challenge the ruling before the U.K.’s Supreme Court.


