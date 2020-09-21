UK COVID CPR Procedure: Place Towel Or Clothing Over Nose and Mouth

The Resuscitation Council (UK), the body that sets standards for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is telling British citizens to cover the face and nose of an unresponsive person before they perform CPR on them.

In a video uploaded in March, the group demonstrates new COVID-19 guidelines for CPR, including hindering the incapacitated individual’s breathing.

“The aim is to reduce the risk of virus transmission,” a narrator explains.

The website for St. John Ambulance, a volunteer group of medics, shows the same procedure in a section on CPR.

Even in a life or death situation, coronavirus control freaks are trying to convince citizens around the world COVID-19 is waiting to kill them at a moment’s notice.

