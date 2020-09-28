UK COVID Police Start Enforcing Lockdown By Visiting People's Homes

Police in the UK are set to begin enforcing COVID lockdown rules by knocking on people’s doors to check they are self-isolating if they have been mandated to do so by the government.

The Daily Mail reports that the procedure will go into effect today, and will extend to anyone who has tested positive or come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

The government will use the National Health Service ‘Test and Trace’ app, which has been download by more than 10 million Britons, to issue self-isolation orders to the public.

Police will also operate from tip-offs, according to the report. In other words, police will rely on snitch neighbours who report infractions.

Anyone found to be breaking the quarantine rules could be fined up to ten thousand pounds. Employers who obligate those affected to go to work could also be fined.

The UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced Sunday that the government “will not allow those who break the rules to reverse the hard-won progress made by the law-abiding majority.”

The Government announced that it will “use police resources to check compliance” and that police will “investigate and prosecute high-profile and egregious cases of non-compliance,” as well as “act on instances where third parties have identified others who have tested positive, but are not self-isolating.”

While people who comply remained trapped at home for up to two weeks, ‘COVID enforcers’ have been spotted patrolling the streets, peering into windows and letterboxes to ensure pubs and clubs are closed as part of the government’s draconian new coronavirus curfew.

In addition, Brits are now also being arrested on the streets for not wearing masks.

The government has introduced the measures off the back of media scaremongering about rising coronavirus cases, despite the fact that deaths and hospitalizations have flatlined and numerous warnings that the massive increase in testing is producing an overwhelming number of false positives.

Thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square this past weekend to protest the crackdown on freedom, and were subject to heavy handed tactics by police:

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!