UK criticizes Muslim Brotherhood, defends Western policy

Image Credits: flickr, curns.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson singled out the Muslim Brotherhood and its associates for criticism on Thursday in a speech calling for a renewed western diplomatic push in the Middle East to tackle Islamic extremism.

Speaking to diplomats and experts at the Foreign Office in London, Johnson called for better engagement with Muslim populations worldwide and argued that blaming Western intervention for the rise of Islamist extremism played into the jihadi narrative.

He said the West needed to collectively re-insert itself in the process towards peace in Syria and called for the United States to bring fresh impetus to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read more


Related Articles

U.S. State Department Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Alert After President's Jerusalem Declaration

U.S. State Department Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ Alert After President’s Jerusalem Declaration

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Dozens injured in West Bank protests: report

Dozens injured in West Bank protests: report

World News
Comments

Turkey says U.S. ‘pulled the pin on bomb’ with Jerusalem decision

World News
Comments

Philippine Government Classifies Communists as Terrorists

World News
Comments

Video: Crazed Man Attacks Jewish Restaurant in Amsterdam While Flying Palestinian Flag

World News
Comments

Comments