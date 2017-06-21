UK 'Day of Rage' Protestors Hope to 'Bring Down the Government'

Protesters calling for local housing for the displaced residents of Grenfell Tower are preparing to march against Theresa May’s government on Wednesday amid appeals to ensure that their grievances are not overshadowed by violence.

A number of protests including a “day of rage” are to be held to coincide with the Queen’s speech, the formal unveiling of the government’s legislative agenda.

As part of the “day of rage” demonstration, organised by Movement for Justice By Any Means Necessary (MFJ), protesters will march to Downing Street at 1pm as they aim to “bring down the government” over its response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Read more