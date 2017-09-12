UK Denies Compensation to 14-Year-Old Muslim Rape Gang Victim, Says She 'Consented'

She is not 14 now; she was fourteen when she was victimized and brutalized by a Muslim rape gang, and supposedly “consented.”

“I am utterly shocked by the notion that decision-makers in a government organisation can consider that 14- or 15-year-old girls can consent to sex with adults. They decided she must have consented when it’s just not legally possible.”

Yes. But in shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain, in its final days as a free society, the primary objective of all officials is to avoid offending Muslims. The rights of anyone else can and will be trampled in service of this overriding goal.

