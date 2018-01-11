UK Denies Ecuador's Request to Grant Assange Diplomatic Immunity

Image Credits: Jack Taylor / Getty.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office rejected the Ecuadorian government’s request to grant diplomatic immunity to the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Foreign Office said in a statement the only way for the embassy to resolve Assange’s issue would be for him to leave its premises and face justice.

Following the announcement from the Foreign Office, Assange in a tweet said, “The US & UK governments continue their attempts to arrest me in violation of two UN rulings and their own laws.”

Assange has been living in the Ecuador embassy since 2012, after he was accused of many charges during his stint at WikiLeaks, which include purportedly leaking several classified documents.

In 2006, he made headlines for leaking confidential documents and images such as a footage in which United States soldiers were seen shooting dead 18 civilians from a helicopter in Iraq.

