UK Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Following Porn Scandal

Damian Green has resigned as the UK’s First Secretary of State after an investigation found he misled parliament and the public over pornography found on his office computer.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s right hand man finally fell on his sword Wednesday evening after a protracted saga involving the discovery of “extreme” pornography on his parliamentary computer.

A seven week inquiry found that Green and his solicitor knew about the material which was found on his computer in 2008. The probe found the politician made “inaccurate and misleading” statements about what he knew and his actions fell short of the ministerial code.

After May was presented with the findings she wrote a letter to Green asking him to resign. The prime minister expressed “deep regret” at his departure, according to the BBC.

The findings differ greatly from Green’s public comments. He previously strongly denied the claims which he labelled “outlandish smears” made by people who had “ulterior motives.” On Wednesday, however, he apologized for his actions.

“I regret that I’ve been asked to resign from the government following breaches of the Ministerial Code, for which I apologize,” Green said in a letter to May, according to Reuters. He reiterated his claim that he did not download or view any pornography on his office computer.

Green was also facing sexual harassment allegations. Conservative Party activist Kate Maltby alleged that he inappropriately touched her and sent her a suggestive text message. The inquiry did not issue a ruling on her claims but it did find them “plausible.”