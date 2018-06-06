UK Economy Booms, EU's "Dramatically" Worsens

The outlook in the eurozone has ‘darkened dramatically’, but Britain is bouncing back from a slow start to the year.

Businesses in the EU have suffered their worst month for a year and a half.

The German and French economies are both slowing while Italy remains stuck in the doldrums, according to research group IHS Markit.

By contrast, the British economy has picked up pace and looks set for growth of up to 0.4 percent in the second quarter of the year, following expansion of just 0.1 percent in the first three months.

