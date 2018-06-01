UK, EU Fight for GPS Satellite Escalates

The EU’s controversial Galileo satellite system may never get to fly as vital British space technology firms are poised to walk away because of Brexit-based political infighting.

Brussels has warned the UK will be forced to quit the project post-Brexit sparking anger in both Whitehall and the country’s scientific community.

But some experts were suggesting kicking out British innovation could ground the £8.5billion – which relies on ground stations in Britain’s Falkland Islands and Ascension Island.

