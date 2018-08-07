UK Fights to Reclaim Access to Military Satellite

Image Credits: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Staff / Getty.

Ministers have been blasted for throwing away vital leverage in Brexit negotiations by dishing out massive contracts worth millions of pounds to EU firms.

Robin Southwell, former chief executive of Airbus UK, said the Ministry of Defence was signing off eye-watering deals with Brussels while the bloc restricted the UK’s access to developing the Galileo project post-Brexit.

Mr. Southwell, who is also a business ambassador to Prime Minister Theresa May, urged defense secretary Gavin Williamson to scrap a £3billion deal with Germany for the supply of army vehicles confirmed earlier this year.

