UK Fisherman "Betrayed" by Brexit Deal

British fishermen have warned they could be betrayed by the Prime Minister’s Brexit draft agreement with the European Union. Fishing chiefs have raised concerns with the text within the ‘political declaration on the future relationship’ and warned they could be forced into a deal similar to that of the Common Fisheries Policy.

Fishermen in the UK already feel they have been deeply let down by the Government after the announcement of the implementation period effectively kept the industry under the control of the EU’s controversial Common Fisheries Policy until 2020. But, the text in the ‘political declaration on the future relationship’ suggests that while Britain will be an “independent coastal state”, future cooperation on the development of measures “for the conservation, rational management and regulation of fisheries” will be done in a “non-discriminatory manner.”

