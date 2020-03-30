UK Gay Pride Parade to Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears

Organizers say a gay pride parade in Brighton, UK is set to go ahead later this year despite social distancing rules that are currently in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“More than 100 major Pride events round the world, including London, Birmingham and EuroPride, have abandoned this year’s events but with just 18 weeks to go, Brighton – worth around £20 million to the city – has not yet said it will cancel,” reports the Mirror.

Thousands of people congregated in narrow streets during a global pandemic. What could possibly go wrong?

The parade, scheduled for August 1st and 2nd, marks the event’s 30th anniversary and will feature performances by Mariah Carey and the Pussycat Dolls.

“With the current situation regarding Covid-19 changing at a rapid pace, we will continue contingency planning and working with our partner agencies to deliver a safe and successful event,” said a statement by the organizers.

“Every large event worldwide has been cancelled due to this horrible virus and potential for massive loss of life. Get a grip and do the right thing!!” one respondent said on Twitter.

Others argued that emergency services who may still be embroiled with or recovering from the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t be forced to cover the parade.

Some may argue that the coronavirus lockdown should be over by August, but England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said yesterday that that it could go on for a further six months.

That would mandate the cancellation of yet another event where thousands of people dance around half naked with their asses hanging out in celebration of a sexuality that they claim is adopted at birth therefore represents no achievement whatsoever in a country which is one of the most gay-friendly in the world.

What a crying shame.

