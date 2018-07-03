UK Gov Bans Trump From Meeting Farage - Source

The paranoid government isn’t allowing Donald Trump to meet with Nigel Farage when the US President visits Britain next week, sources claim.

The Telegraph reports Downing Street has ruled it ‘a red line’ that President Trump doesn’t meet with Nigel, despite the fact the pair have a great relationship that, presumably, could be beneficial for the UK.

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

A source close to Farage told Westmonster: “Downing Street’s actions have already set the special relationship into a downward spiral. They continue to shoot themselves in the foot again and again by not working with the few people in Britain that know President Trump well.”

