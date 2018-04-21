UK Gov, Guardian Newspaper Says 'Syrian Girl' A Russian Bot

Image Credits: screenshot.

The UK government is attempting to silence dissent from those questioning the massive holes in the Skripal poisoning case by claiming all their opposition is “Russian bots.”

One of those “bots” identified by Whitehall is none other than “Syrian Girl,” real name Maram Susli.

Susli responded to the accusations with mockery:

Here’s how the state stenographers at The Guardian reported the news (which they’ve refused to correct for two days):

Russia used trolls and bots to unleash disinformation on to social media in the wake of the Salisbury poisoning, according to fresh Whitehall analysis. Government sources said experts had uncovered an increase of up to 4,000% in the spread of propaganda from Russia-based accounts since the attack,– many of which were identifiable as automated bots.

Theresa May highlighted the cyber-threat from Russia in her Mansion House speech earlier this year, telling the Kremlin: “I have a very simple message for Russia. We know what you are doing. And you will not succeed.”

But civil servants identified a sharp increase in the flow of fake news after the Salisbury poisoning, which continued in the runup to the airstrikes on Syria.

One bot, @Ian56789, was sending 100 posts a day during a 12-day period from 7 April, and reached 23 million users, before the account was suspended. It focused on claims that the chemical weapons attack on Douma had been falsified, using the hashtag #falseflag. Another, @Partisangirl, reached 61 million users with 2,300 posts over the same 12-day period.

…May said afterwards: “Russia is using cyber as part of a wider effort to undermine the international system. This disinformation campaign is not just aimed at social media and the UK – it is intended to undermine the actual institutions and processes of the rules-based system, such as the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons. We must do all we can at every turn to challenge this.”

The state not being allowed to lie people into war with total impunity is undermining our “international system.”

The other “bot,” Ian56789, also went on Sky News to refute the government’s claims (his account was evidently later unsuspended).

Similar happened in the US after Trump’s latest bombing of Syria with the Pentagon suggesting all the critics of the attack were “Russian trolls.”

Note, they’re using the exact same narrative (and using the entirely fraudulent Hamilton 68 dashboard which was started by Bill Kristol, CIA officials and other Democrat neocons that refuses to identify any of the alleged “Russian trolls” they claim to be tracking):

Our governments are now openly using the “Russian bots” narrative to quash dissent and the pathetic “liberals” in “The Resistance” are cheering it on.


Related Articles

U.N., EU, Russia back Iran nuclear deal as Trump meets Macron

U.N., EU, Russia back Iran nuclear deal as Trump meets Macron

World News
Comments
Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

World News
Comments

South Korea Halts Anti-North Korean Propaganda Broadcasts at Border

World News
Comments

Merkel Denounces ‘Dismaying’ Rise of Anti-Semitism Among Arab Refugees

World News
Comments

France: Arrest of woman wearing niqab triggers five nights of rioting and millions in damages

World News
Comments

Comments