UK Gov, Guardian Newspaper Says 'Syrian Girl' A Russian Bot

The UK government is attempting to silence dissent from those questioning the massive holes in the Skripal poisoning case by claiming all their opposition is “Russian bots.”

One of those “bots” identified by Whitehall is none other than “Syrian Girl,” real name Maram Susli.

Susli responded to the accusations with mockery:

Here’s how the state stenographers at The Guardian reported the news (which they’ve refused to correct for two days):

Theresa May highlighted the cyber-threat from Russia in her Mansion House speech earlier this year, telling the Kremlin: “I have a very simple message for Russia. We know what you are doing. And you will not succeed.”

But civil servants identified a sharp increase in the flow of fake news after the Salisbury poisoning, which continued in the runup to the airstrikes on Syria.

One bot, @Ian56789, was sending 100 posts a day during a 12-day period from 7 April, and reached 23 million users, before the account was suspended. It focused on claims that the chemical weapons attack on Douma had been falsified, using the hashtag #falseflag. Another, @Partisangirl, reached 61 million users with 2,300 posts over the same 12-day period.

…May said afterwards: “Russia is using cyber as part of a wider effort to undermine the international system. This disinformation campaign is not just aimed at social media and the UK – it is intended to undermine the actual institutions and processes of the rules-based system, such as the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons. We must do all we can at every turn to challenge this.”

The state not being allowed to lie people into war with total impunity is undermining our “international system.”

The other “bot,” Ian56789, also went on Sky News to refute the government’s claims (his account was evidently later unsuspended).

My interview today on @Skynews refuting the UK gov's malicious, completely fabricated & false allegation that I am "a Russian" bot.

I got a few Zingers in on Live TV, please watch.https://t.co/xBTv8JW5fa My written statement refuting UK gov allegations https://t.co/pIdM08Eefh pic.twitter.com/eEbW4QHwQy — Ian56 (@Ian56789) April 20, 2018

Similar happened in the US after Trump’s latest bombing of Syria with the Pentagon suggesting all the critics of the attack were “Russian trolls.”

Pentagon spokesperson on strikes in Syria: “The Russian disinformation campaign has already begun. There has been a 2,000% increase in Russian trolls in the last 24 hours.” https://t.co/0Bzv1nm4q6 pic.twitter.com/va1zq5qF3m — CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2018

Note, they’re using the exact same narrative (and using the entirely fraudulent Hamilton 68 dashboard which was started by Bill Kristol, CIA officials and other Democrat neocons that refuses to identify any of the alleged “Russian trolls” they claim to be tracking):

Not A Bot. I see u cut out the photo of me speaking at a conference in the header as that didn't match your bot narrative, you also ignored my contact details. @AliBunkallSKY I don't appreciate ur imputations that I don't write my own tweets or that govts tell me what to write. pic.twitter.com/ngMwvpj9Uk — Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) April 21, 2018

Sky News & the U.K. government says @Partisangirl is a “Russian bot” 😄 I’ve met her 3 times and can assure everyone she is a real human being. You absolute numpties @SkyNews https://t.co/xThHQovHDn — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 21, 2018

Our governments are now openly using the “Russian bots” narrative to quash dissent and the pathetic “liberals” in “The Resistance” are cheering it on.