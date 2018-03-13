UK Grooming Gang Whistleblowers Were Punished, Silenced, Lost Jobs

Image Credits: Fair Use.

A police chaplain and a charity worker were forced out of their jobs and silenced after trying to raise the alarm about the grooming and rape gangs operating in the town of Telford.

Around 1,000 victims were caught up in the scandal, which could be the worst in UK history, with the gangs operating for 40 years, drugging, beating, trafficking, and raping non-Muslim girls, some as young as 11.

Three girls were murdered and two others died following incidents linked to the abuse. Others were left addicted to drugs and scarred for life.

