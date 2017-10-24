UK Has Allowed More Jihadists to Return Than Anywhere Else In Europe

The pathetic weakness of the British position on returning jihadists has been laid out by information in a new report that shows the UK has allowed more foreign fighters back from Syria and Iraq than any other country in Europe, and most other countries in the world.

‘Beyond the Caliphate: Foreign Fighters and the Threat of Returnees’ is authored by Richard Barrett and highlights the dangers posed by jihadi fanatics across the globe.

The report makes clear that: “While returning Foreign Fighters have not as yet added significantly to the threat of terrorism around the world, the number of attacks inspired or directed by the Islamic State continues to rise. All returnees, whatever their reason for going home, will continue to pose some degree of risk.”

Read more