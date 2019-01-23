UK: Hate Crime Police Investigate Man's "Thinking" After He Criticized Transgenderism

A man in the United Kingdom was subjected to a thought police investigation by authorities in Humberside after he criticized transgenderism.

The individual, who goes by the name “Harry the Owl” on Twitter, previously tweeted “trans women are not women”.

In a 10 tweet threat on the incident, Harry explains how he first got a call from his boss informing him that the police wished to speak with him.

After calling the police, Harry was told by an officer “representing the LGBTQ community” that someone had reported him for hate speech and it was the duty of the police to check if he employed any trans people because they would not be in a safe working environment.

After admitting that the “30 tweets” being investigated were not criminal in any way, the officer then bizarrely read a limerick before labeling the matter a “hate incident” and asserting that there was a victim (despite no crime having been committed).

“This is where it gets incredibly sinister,” writes Harry. “The cop told me that he needed to speak with me because, even though I’d committed no crime whatsoever, he needed (and I quote) ‘to check my THINKING!’ Seriously. Honestly.”

“Finally, he lectured me. Said, ‘Sometimes, a woman’s brain grows a man’s body in the womb and that is what transgender is.’ You can imagine my response,” said Harry.

The officer then told Harry to watch his language otherwise he would be fired from his job for hate speech.

In the United Kingdom, so-called “hate incidents” are recorded as such if the offended person perceives themselves to be a victim, a standard which does not require any crime or misdemeanor to have taken place.

As I document in the video below, despite the UK being hit by soaring violent crime rates and only 9% of actual crimes ending with suspects being charged, more police resources are being devoted to patrolling online speech.

Recently reported & investigated ‘hate crimes’ in the UK include;

– A dog pooping outside someone’s house.
– A dog barking at someone.
– A bus driver’s “racist look”.
– A dispute over a parking spot.
– Someone losing a tennis match.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Macron & Merkel Booed Before Signing 'European Army' Treaty

Macron & Merkel Booed Before Signing ‘European Army’ Treaty

World News
Comments
South Africa May Soon Run Out of Gold

South Africa May Soon Run Out of Gold

World News
Comments

Merkel: New Germany-France Treaty Step Toward European Army (VIDEO)

World News
comments

Video: Several Killed After Two Ships Catch Fire in Kerch Strait

World News
comments

Khan’s London: Acid Gang Sentenced after ‘Homophobic’ Attacks

World News
comments

Comments