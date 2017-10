The NHS in one area of the UK has revealed they will refuse to operate on patients who are obese or who smoke.

Plans are being drawn up in Hertfordshire where the health service hopes it will encourage people to lose weight or quit smoking.

The controversial move provoked fury when it was announced yesterday.

It was immediately attacked by the Royal College of Surgeons, who’s senior vice president, Ian Eardley, branded the decision “discriminatory”.

Read more